Chicago police seek man in connection to deadly South Shore shooting

Man sought in connection to deadly South Shore shooting

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago police said on June 2, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 7800 block of South Merrill Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

A witness said they heard two men involved in an argument followed by multiple gunshots.

Officers found the victim, identified as 56-year-old Alonzo Smith, unresponsive in the front yard with a gunshot to the head and left hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shamah or Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.