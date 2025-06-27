Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek man in connection to deadly South Shore shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago police said on June 2, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 7800 block of South Merrill Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

A witness said they heard two men involved in an argument followed by multiple gunshots.

Officers found the victim, identified as 56-year-old Alonzo Smith, unresponsive in the front yard with a gunshot to the head and left hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect. 

man-wanted-in-south-shore-homicide.png
Chicago police released photos of the person sought in connection to the deadly shooting of a 56-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood on June 2. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shamah or Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

