Man sought in cellphone robbery at CTA Red Line stop in Wrigleyville

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a man they say robbed another person on a CTA Red Line train in Wrigleyville last month.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 900 block of West Addison Street.

Police said the suspect forcibly took another passenger's cell phone before getting off the train at the Addison stop.

The suspect wore a blue Los Angeles basketball jersey and had a small blue bicycle with him.

red-line-robbery-suspect-in-blue-jersey.png

Riders are advised to:

  • Be aware of their surroundings
  • Avoid suspicious persons
  • Keep valuable belongings out of plain view

Anyone with information can contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

