Man shot while riding train in Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot inside a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side.

Around midnight, police said shots were fired near the Garfield stop. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.  

Police said the victim would only say he didn't know the shooter, but wouldn't give any more details on what happened.

So far, no one has been arrested.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 5:03 AM

