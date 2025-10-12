Man shot while driving overnight in Joliet, Illinois; police asking public for information

Police are seeking information after a man was shot while driving overnight in Joliet, Illinois.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of Garnsey Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found spent shell casings in the street, and a nearby occupied home was hit by gunfire. No injuries from the home were reported.

Investigating officers were notified by the Will County Sheriff's Office that a 20-year-old man, who had been shot, had arrived at a home in the 500 block of Harwood Street in a vehicle. The victim was then taken to Silver Cross Hospital by the East Joliet Fire Protection District.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned that the gunshot victim was shot while driving in the area of Garnsey Avenue and Columbia Street by an unknown pedestrian.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the head and leg. The victim's vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020, or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.