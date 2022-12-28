Man, 19, wounded after being shot while driving in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while driving near Chicago and Pulaski in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.
The 19-year-old victim told police he was driving around 11:30 p.m. when a red truck in front of him came to an abrupt stop.
Someone from the vehicle got out and shot at him - grazing the side of his neck.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody
