Man, 19, wounded after being shot while driving in Humboldt Park

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while driving near Chicago and Pulaski in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old victim told police he was driving around 11:30 p.m. when a red truck in front of him came to an abrupt stop.

Someone from the vehicle got out and shot at him - grazing the side of his neck.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:36 AM

