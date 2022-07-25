Watch CBS News
Man shot while driving crashes into pole in Lawndale

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot while driving in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday. After he was shot the man crashed the SUV hew as driving into a pole. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was driving near Roosevelt and Kostner around 6 p.m. when someone shot him. 

Extensive damage to the front of the SUV and a bullet hole in the driver's side window were visible. 

The victim was struck in the head and leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

