Police find man shot to death in West Side alley

A 31-year-old man was found shot to death in an alley Wednesday night on the city's West Side.

Chicago police officers responded to the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street around 8:41 p.m. and found the victim in the alley.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers placed dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

As of Thursday, there was no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.