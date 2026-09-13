Man, 22, shot to death while sitting inside car in Fuller Park, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

CPD says the victim was in the driver's seat of a vehicle when two other cars pulled alongside and multiple gunmen from each fired shots at the victim.

The two cars then fled the scene.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder. He was treated by the fire officials but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.