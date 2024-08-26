Man shot in thigh during fight at restaurant in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during a quarrel in a restaurant in Andersonville Monday night.

At 9:10 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in a restaurant on Clark Street at Bryn Mawr Avenue, when multiple other men came up to him, police said. Crime scene tape was seen set up inside Primo Pizza, 5600 N. Clark St.

One of the men in the group got into a quarrel with the first man, and took out a gun and shot at him multiple times, police said.

The victim was shot once in the thigh and was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Monday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.