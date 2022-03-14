Man shot in building on Michigan Avenue near Roosevelt Road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in a building near Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop Monday afternoon.

At 2:56 p.m., the man was inside a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue when another man took out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody and the gun was recovered, police said. Charges were pending late Monday.

As of 4:45 p.m., officers remained on the scene with a about five squad cars. Crime scene tape cordoned off a parking garage.