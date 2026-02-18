Man shot, killed in street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

Chicago police on Wednesday morning were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, police found a man with multiple gunshots on the street in the 700 block of East 37th Street, near Langley Avenue and Ells Park.

Police said the man was between 25 and 30 years old.

More than a dozen evidence markers for shell casings were left on the ground.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.