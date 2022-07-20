Man found shot, killed in apartment complex parking lot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Waukegan police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Samson Way around 10:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot, police said.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Alvaro Ruiz Jr. by the Lake County Coroner's Office, was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results indicate that the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives believe the offender(s) fled the scene in a light-colored SUV-type vehicle.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department Tip-Line at 847-360-9001.