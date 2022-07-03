Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed outside residential building in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot outside a residential building in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 10:35 a.m., the victim, 38, was outside the building, in the 700 block of North Springfield, when an unknown male exited a dark-colored sedan and fired gunshots in the victim's direction.

The offender reentered the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and head and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.