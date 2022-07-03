Man shot, killed outside residential building in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot outside a residential building in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said around 10:35 a.m., the victim, 38, was outside the building, in the 700 block of North Springfield, when an unknown male exited a dark-colored sedan and fired gunshots in the victim's direction.
The offender reentered the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and head and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
