Man shot, killed with children in vehicle on city's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot before crashing his car with children inside in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a red light around 5:36 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up with three unknown offenders inside.

The offenders began shooting in the victim's direction – striking him in the chest. While attempting to flee, the victim crashed his vehicle in the 2400 block of West Cermak. Three children; ages 8, 6, and 3, were inside the vehicle but were not injured.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.