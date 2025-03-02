Man shot, killed in Lakemoor, Illinois northwest of Chicago

A man is dead after being found with a gunshot wound in northwest suburban Lakemoor Sunday afternoon.

At 1:23 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Rand Road in Lakemoor for shots fired. They found a man lying in the roadway who had been shot.

The victim was taken by the Wauconda Fire Protection District to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he died.

Jason Doody, owner of Sideshow Studio Tattoo at 105 Rand Rd. in Lakemoor, said the shooting happened in front of his business. He described a gruesome scene.

"I saw a car sideways with blood on it. There was a motorcycle like crashed in the garage, and then in the road, there was a helmet, a cellphone, and some blood — and there was quite the mess," Doody said.

Doody said a neighbor heard five to seven shots.

Police said a person of interest was in custody late Sunday.

Further information was not released Sunday night.