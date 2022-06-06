Man shot, killed inside vehicle in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Englewood Monday morning,

Police said around 9:03 a.m., the victim, 39, was in a parked vehicle in the driver's seat, in the 7000 block of South Halsted, when he was approached by two unknown men.

The offenders brandished a handgun and began firing in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, neck, and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.