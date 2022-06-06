Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed inside vehicle in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Englewood Monday morning,

Police said around 9:03 a.m., the victim, 39, was in a parked vehicle in the driver's seat, in the 7000 block of South Halsted, when he was approached by two unknown men.

The offenders brandished a handgun and began firing in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, neck, and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.