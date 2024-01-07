Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting inside laundromat on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot to death inside laundromat on Chicago's West Side
Man shot to death inside laundromat on Chicago's West Side 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed while inside a laundromat in the Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say the 57-year-old man was approached by an unknown man just after 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The gunman pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot. 

The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the two men knew each other. 

No one is in custody. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 8:40 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.