Shooting inside laundromat on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed while inside a laundromat in the Austin neighborhood Saturday night.
Chicago police say the 57-year-old man was approached by an unknown man just after 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.
The gunman pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.
The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is unclear if the two men knew each other.
No one is in custody. Area 4 detectives are investigating.
