Man shot to death in Chicago Lawn alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is shot and killed in an alley Friday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street around 10:24 p.m.

Police say the victim, 44,  was in an alley when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 6:32 AM

