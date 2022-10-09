Man shot and killed during fight in Chicago's Loop

Man shot, killed during fight in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot during a fight in the Loop Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Wells around 1:36 a.m.

Police said two men, 38 and 24, were in a fight when the 24-year-old produced a firearm and shot at the victim - striking him on the chest.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Once on scene, officers placed the suspect in custody and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries.

Area Three detectives are investigating.