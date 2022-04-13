Watch CBS News

Man shot, killed during altercation in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed following an altercation in the Brainerd neighborhood, according to police.

Around 2:10 a.m., the victim, 25, was inside a residence on the 1500 block of West 94th Street with a known male offender when there was an altercation and a struggle ensued.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The offender fled in an unknown direction.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

