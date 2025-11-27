Man shot, killed in domestic fight in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood

A man was shot dead in a domestic fight in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood early Thursday, police said.

At 2:20 a.m., a 41-year-old man was involved in a domestic quarrel with a woman in a home in the 1200 block of West 111th Place when the fight became physical.

The woman took out a gun and shot the man, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and no one was in custody Thursday morning, police said.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.