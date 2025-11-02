Man shot and killed by family member during altercation in Oak Park, village says

A man is dead after he was shot and killed by a family member during an altercation inside an Oak Park residence on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the village said around 1:47 p.m., Oak Park police officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

A caller reported that the victim, who the village identified as 26-year-old Anthony Brooks, was in an altercation with his 23-year-old brother. The two lived together, according to the village.

The caller also reported that they told the suspect to take the bullets out of the gun, leave the gun in the home, and go outside.

Responding officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested without incident and taken to the police station.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.