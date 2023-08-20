Driver shot, killed at red light in River North

Driver shot to death at red light in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot to death while stopped at a red light in River North Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:36 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street.

Chicago police said the victim was in his vehicle when an unknown offender in a white SUV pulled alongside and fired shots in his direction.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.