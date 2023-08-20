Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shot, killed at red light in River North

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver shot to death at red light in River North
Driver shot to death at red light in River North 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot to death while stopped at a red light in River North Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:36 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street.

Chicago police said the victim was in his vehicle when an unknown offender in a white SUV pulled alongside and fired shots in his direction.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.