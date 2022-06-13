Man shot, injured in Chicago's Jeffrey Manor neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning.

It happened in Chicago's Jeffrey Manor neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. at the 9000 block of South Calhoun. That's where a 54-year-old confronted another man who entered the home.

Police said they had an verbal argument that turned physical. According to authorities "the victim attempted to flee the scene when the offender brandished a weapon and fired gun shots in the victim's direction."

The victim was hit with a gunshot to his back and right side of his torso. He took himself to Christ Hospital where is condition is listed as stable.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.