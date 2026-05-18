Man shot in face, critically wounded while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was hospitalized early Monday after he was shot in the face while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side.

At 10:20 p.m. Sunday, the 26-year-old man was driving south in a gray sport-utility vehicle in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue in the Ashburn community, police said. He heard shots and felt pain, and found he had been shot in the face.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning in the shooting. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.