Man shot in Englewood during drug-related transaction
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot on the South Side Friday evening.
The man, 25, sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and thigh a little after 7 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
The victim was involved in a "narcotics related transaction" when the offender produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim, police said.
No offender is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
