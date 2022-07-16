Man shot in Englewood during drug-related transaction

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot on the South Side Friday evening.

The man, 25, sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and thigh a little after 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was involved in a "narcotics related transaction" when the offender produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim, police said.

No offender is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.