Man shot in broad daylight in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in broad daylight Thursday near the Morse Avenue Red Line stop in Rogers Park.

At 3:20 p.m., the 20-year-old man was walking down the street in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was shot in the right knee and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 7:50 PM

