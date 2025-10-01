Man shot at, grazed in eye during argument on CTA bus in West Garfield Park, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after suffering a graze wound to the eye while on a CTA bus on the city's West Side on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street in the west Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the victim was on the bus when he got into an argument with another unknown person who pulled out a handgun and fired shots, grazing him in the eye.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.