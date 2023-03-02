Chicago shooting: Man shot during argument on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded following a shooting on the city's Far South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 13400 block of South Carondolet Avenue in Hegewisch around 9:54 p.m.

Chicago police say the 36-year-old victim was arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

The victim was discovered on the front lawn with five gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police on the scene observed the gunman run into a residence and called in a SWAT team but the shooter was not found.

The scene has since been cleared.