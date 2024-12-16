Watch CBS News
Man found shot dead inside Chicago South Shore apartment, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was found shot to death inside an apartment building Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was found on the third floor of the apartment with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. Fire crews took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

As of Monday morning, there were no arrests made.

No further information was immediately available. 

