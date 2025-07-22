Man shot by police after shots-fired call in East Chicago, Indiana

Man shot by police in East Chicago, Indiana

Man shot by police in East Chicago, Indiana

Man shot by police in East Chicago, Indiana

Police officers shot a man while responding to a shots-fired call in East Chicago, Indiana Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 150th Street and Melville Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a gunshot victim, only for the suspected gunman to open fire on the officers, CBS News Chicago has learned.

The officers returned fire.

There was no word on the condition of the suspected shooter or the victim late Tuesday, and no other details were available.