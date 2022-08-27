Watch CBS News
Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m.

Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an argument with a known offender who then fired a shot.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 1:32 PM

