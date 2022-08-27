Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m.

Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an argument with a known offender who then fired a shot.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.