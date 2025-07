Man shot, wounded near park on Chicago's Near North Side

A person was shot in the leg on Chicago's Near North Side Monday afternoon.

Sources said a man was shot in the leg at Dearborn Street and Delaware Place near Bughouse Square — formally called Washington Square Park.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, sources said.

No one had been arrested as of 6 p.m.

Information from Chicago police was not immediately available.