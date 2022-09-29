Watch CBS News
Man shot during attempted robbery while working at construction site in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot during an attempted robbery in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victim, 42, was working on a construction site, in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m., when an unknown suspect approached, displayed a handgun, and demanded his belongings.

When the victim refused, the offender fired shots - striking the victim in the right thigh and grazing his left arm before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in an unknown condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 2:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

