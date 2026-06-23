Man shot during armed robbery in Dunning; suspect in custody, Chicago police say

A man was shot and critically injured during an armed robbery in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said around 8:30 p.m. a 24-year-old was approached by a man in the 7000-block of Belmont Avenue. The man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's personal belongings, then opened fire.

The victim was hit in the abdomen and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect ran away with the victim's belongings but was taken into custody a short time later.

No other injuries were reported. Charges are pending against the suspect in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing.