Police search for man who sexually abused female while riding one-wheel skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually abused a female while riding on a motorized skateboard Saturday.

Police said around 10:15 a.m., the offender was in the 1100 block of South State Street, riding a one-wheel motorized skateboard when he approached a female victim from behind and touched the victim's buttocks and genitalia.

The offender continued to ride as he fled the scene, police said.

The same offender is identified as the man who on June 1 also bumped up to another female, in the 400 block of West Lake Street, and touched the victim's buttock and genitalia before fleeing.

The offender is described as an unknown male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a white helmet, and sunglasses, and riding a motorized or electric one-wheel skateboard. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, backpack, and blue jeans.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Police advise residents to always be aware of their surroundings, to pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area, and walk in pairs if possible.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.