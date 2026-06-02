Man sexually abused boys in discount store restroom in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood, police say

Chicago police on Tuesday were searching for a man they said sexually abused two children in the Northwest Side's Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, the man followed two boys around the dd's Discounts store at 3925 N. Cicero Ave., at Dakin Street and just south of the Six Corners intersection with Milwaukee Avenue and Irving Park Road.

Investigators said the man followed the boys into the restroom, exposed himself while one of the boys was in a stall, and inappropriately touched the other child.

Police said the boys were able to leave the restroom only after another person entered.

The abuser was described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old, standing 180 to 220 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray/white T-shirt, black shorts, black gym shoes, glasses, and large headphones.

Police released a black-and-white surveillance image.

Chicago Police

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the Chicago police Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK275145