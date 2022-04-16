Watch CBS News

Man seriously wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:02 a.m., the victim, 39, was standing in an alley on the 300 block of South Sacramento when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

