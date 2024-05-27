Man seriously hurt, dog killed after being hit by car in northwest Chicago suburbs

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- A dog was killed and a man was seriously injured when a car struck them in north suburban Woodstock Monday afternoon.

At 2:10 p.m., the Woodstock Police Department and Fire/Rescue District were called to Jefferson and Judd streets after a vehicle hit the elderly man and the dog.

The man was found lying on the ground with serious injuries. He was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The small dog that had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Railroad traffic on the Union Pacific Line was halted during the investigation of the crash, and remained so as of 4 p.m.

Woodstock police continued to investigate late Monday.