Man sentenced to 17 years for pair of Chicago carjackings in 2022

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of carjackings on the South Side of Chicago in 2022.

Edmund Singleton, 35, was convicted last year of one count of conspiracy, two counts of carjacking, and two federal weapons charges.

Federal prosecutors said he and two other men drove to a gas station in the Roseland neighborhood in a stolen car on Nov. 3, 2022, and carjacked a driver at gunpoint while they were pumping gas into their Infiniti Q50 sedan.

After driving off in both the original stolen car and the carjacked Infiniti, the three men drove to a gas station in Bronzeville a few hours later, and tried to carjack the driver of a BMW X6 sedan.

Prosecutors said that victim walked with the assistance of crutches, and the carjackers couldn't operate his specially designed car, so fled the scene in the car they came in.

Chicago police later spotted their vehicle and, following a chase involving a police helicopter, the trio abandoned the stolen car and ran through the back yards of nearby homes and dropped their guns before they were arrested.

A jury convicted Singleton of all charges last July. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly sentenced him to 17 years in prison last week.

Co-defendant Ramone Bradley was found guilty of one count of conspiracy and one count of carjacking last July, and later sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Co-defendant Marquell Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking and one federal weapons charge last June, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

All three men originally were charged in state court in Cook County, but their cases were later transferred to federal court.