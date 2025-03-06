DeKalb man sentenced to over 12 years for DUI-related crash killing 4-year-old girl in Kane County

A man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in 2022, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Edgar Barrios, 22, of DeKalb, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI of cannabis causing death and aggravated DUI of cannabis causing great bodily harm.

The office said on Oct. 1, 2022, Barrios was driving a Chrysler 200 heading eastbound on Route 38 west of Francis Road toward a cannabis dispensary in St. Charles.

According to the office, Barrios was traveling 78 miles per hour when he swerved, lost control of the car, and hit a Jeep Compass in the westbound lane—sending it into a ditch and catching fire.

A 4-year-old girl, who was in her car seat inside the Jeep, died in the crash.

A second car was also hit that was eastbound behind the Jeep, the office said.

Blood and urine tests showed that Barrios had a level of 6.6 nanograms per milliliter of Delta-9 THC in his blood.

Barrios must serve 85% of his sentence. He was credited 829 days already served in the Kane County Jail.