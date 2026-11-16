A man charged in the drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured two others in 2023 was sentenced to 26 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

A judge found Jimmy Medina, 20, of Carpentersville, guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder back in June.

Prosecutors said that on the evening of Oct. 25, 2023, Alan Medina was driving his vehicle, with Jimmy in the front passenger seat.

While they were in the vicinity of the 1-99 block of Robin Road in Carpentersville, one of them fired multiple shots from a handgun in the direction of a vehicle with multiple occupants inside.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Anthony Aragon Jr., from Carpentersville, was hit in the head by the gunfire and died later that night.

A second victim was shot in the left hip, and a third victim suffered a graze wound. Two other passengers inside the vehicle were not hurt, prosecutors said.

The office said Jimmy was sentenced to consecutive terms of 20 years for First-Degree Murder and six years for attempted first-degree murder, for an aggregate sentence of 26 years. He must serve the full sentence.