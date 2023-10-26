17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in northwest suburb of Chicago

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in northwest suburb of Chicago

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in northwest suburb of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting in Carpentersville Wednesday night.

Shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. in a neighborhood on Robin Road near Kemper Park.

The teen was shot in the head.

The two other victims are expected to survive their physical injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.