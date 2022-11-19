Man robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed at gunpoint while entering his vehicle Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

Police said around 3:45 a.m., a 28-year-old man was entering his vehicle, in the 2700 block of West Superior Street, when he was approached by three suspects brandishing a handgun, and demanding his belongings.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim's belongings.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.