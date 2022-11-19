Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle on West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed at gunpoint while entering his vehicle Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

Police said around 3:45 a.m., a 28-year-old man was entering his vehicle, in the 2700 block of West Superior Street, when he was approached by three suspects brandishing a handgun, and demanding his belongings.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim's belongings.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.