Man robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed at gunpoint while entering his vehicle Saturday morning on the city's West Side.
Police said around 3:45 a.m., a 28-year-old man was entering his vehicle, in the 2700 block of West Superior Street, when he was approached by three suspects brandishing a handgun, and demanding his belongings.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim's belongings.
No injuries were reported.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.