Man robbed, punched at CTA Red Line Addison stop in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was robbed and punched at a Red Line stop near Wrigley Field Monday night.

Police said the victim told officers two men came to him, in the 900 block of West Addison Street around 8:45 p.m., and robbed him.

The victim said he was also punched in the face and knocked to the ground by one of the offenders. Police said the victim also hit his head on a wall and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.