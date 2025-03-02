Watch CBS News
Man robbed, beaten on CTA train in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

By Adam Harrington, Edie Kasten

/ CBS Chicago

 A man was robbed and beaten on a Chicago Transit Authority 'L' train in the Lincoln Park/DePaul neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at 6:14 a.m. on a train at the Fullerton station, just west of Fullerton and Sheffield avenues. The station serves the Red and Brown lines, and the Purple Line during weekday rush hours, but police did not specify the line to which the train where the robbery happened belonged.

Police said the 45-year-old victim was approached by several people who struck him several times, and then took his personal property. The robbers ran from the scene.

The victim refused treatment, police said.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

