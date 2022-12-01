Suspect charged with pushing man off CTA train platform, striking officers in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Lawn man is charged with pushing another man off the CTA train platform in Wicker Park Tuesday evening.

Chicago police arrested Cory Patterson, 33, in the 1400 block of North Ashland Avenue around 9:56 p.m.

He was identified as the suspect who, less than an hour earlier, pushed the victim, 28, off the platform, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue – causing injury.

Responding officers quickly located Patterson and placed him into custody, police said.

Several officers suffered minor injuries while attempting to apprehend Patterson.

He is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, four felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of battery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was available.