Man pleads guilty to 1995 murders of U.S. Marine brothers in Cicero, Illinois

Adam Harrington
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murders of two brothers — both of them U.S. Marines — in Cicero, Illinois, more than three decades ago.

As documented in court records, Daniel Flores pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder at a hearing before Judge Eulalia de la Rosa at the Maywood Courthouse.

He was charged in the deaths of 22-year-old John Fields, and his 19-year-old brother, Michael Fields, on April 12, 1995.

Police found the two young men lying in the street along 50th Court. They each had multiple gunshot wounds and shortly after were pronounced dead.

Their case went cold for years until 2013, when police located a key witness who had a relationship with Flores at the time.

Flores, a Mexican native, was arrested in Mexico in 2023, and after two years he was extradited back to the U.S.

Sabrina Franza contributed to this report.

