Man charged in 1995 murders of Marine brothers from Cicero, Illinois

Man charged in 1995 murders of two Marine brothers in Cicero, Illinois

Man charged in 1995 murders of two Marine brothers in Cicero, Illinois

Man charged in 1995 murders of two Marine brothers in Cicero, Illinois

Police in Cicero, Illinois, said they've found the man who shot and killed two brothers – both Marines – 30 years ago.

Daniel Flores, 49, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 22-year-old John Fields, and his 19-year-old brother, Michael Fields, on April 12, 1995.

Police found the two young men lying in the street along 50th Court. They each had multiple gunshot wounds and shortly after were pronounced dead.

"John Fields had recently completed his service with the United States Marine Corps, while Michael Fields, who had followed in his brother's footsteps, was actively serving in the Marines, and was home on furlough after completing a tour of duty in Japan," said Cicero Police Supt. Thomas Boyle.

Brothers and fellow Marines John and Michael Fields were shot and killed in Cicero, Illinois, on April 12, 1995. Nearly 30 years later, police arrested a man now charged with their murders. Cicero Police

Their case went cold for years until 2013, when police located a key witness.

"Previous detectives attempted for a long time to locate her, but she had a relationship with our person of interest at the time," said Francisco Diaz, deputy superintendent of investigations at the Cicero Police Department.

Police said, years later, that woman finally told them enough to help make an arrest.

In 2021, the men's sister, Angela Fields, spoke with CBS News Chicago.

"It's very frustrating, because it's 26 years. It's like, okay, let's get him back here. Let's get this done," she said.

On Friday, she and her family stood teary-eyed as police finally announced charges.

"There was an altercation that was prior to the actual shootings where the subject decided to take matters into their own hands, shooting two unarmed Marines,"

Daniel Flores is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of brothers John and Michael Fields, who were killed on April 12, 1995, in Cicero, Illinois. Cicero Police

Flores, a Mexican native, was arrested in Mexico in 2023, and after two years he was extradited back to the U.S.

"We're happy. We're happy that this can finally help the family of Michael and his brother to get closure on their losses," said LaDon Reynolds, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Illinois.

Flores was ordered held in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on May 2 in Maywood.