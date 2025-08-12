Man ordered held in shooting that wounded 2 in Aurora, Illinois

A man accused of attempted murder after a double shooting during a domestic incident in Aurora, Illinois, is being held behind bars until trial.

Aaron Conley, 24, made his first appearance in DuPage County Court Tuesday after surrendering to police the day before.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said at 6:08 a.m. that morning, Aurora police officers were called for a shooting in progress near a basketball court in the 500 block of Station Boulevard. They found two men, ages 19 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The younger man was shot in the knee, while the older man had been shot multiple times in the chest and was in critical condition following surgery, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the victims, along with Conley's ex-girlfriend, went to the vestibule of a building after she and Conley had arranged for Conley to hand off miscellaneous items to her. When the two victims left, prosecutors said Conley got out of a 2008 Hyundai and began shooting at the men with an AR rifle about 100 feet away.

One of the victims fled the scene after being shot, prosecutors said. The other fell to the ground after being shot and rolled onto a grassy area, where Conley ran up and shot him at least one more time, prosecutors said.

Conley then ran back to the Hyundai, threw the rifle in the car, and ran off on foot, prosecutors said.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found an AR rifle lying on the driver's side floorboard of the car, prosecutors said. They also found multiple shell casings, prosecutors said.

On Sunday, DuPage County Judge Robert Rohm issued an arrest warrant for Conley, and he surrendered the following day, prosecutors said.

Conley is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, as well as weapons charges.